Wayrynen-Richards notice for Oct. 30, 2020
Wayrynen-Richards notice for Oct. 30, 2020

Wayrynen-Richards

SHOLEY — Services for Earl R. Sholey Jr. will be conducted this afternoon at 1 o’clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Masks are required.  Memorials may be made to the World Museum of Mining or St. James Healthcare Auxiliary Scholarship Program.

