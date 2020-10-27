 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayrynen-Richards notice for Oct. 28, 2020
0 comments

Wayrynen-Richards notice for Oct. 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wayrynen-Richards

SHOLEY — Visitation for Mr. Earl R. Sholey Jr. will begin this (Wednesday) afternoon after 5 o’clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the funeral home and entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the World Museum of Mining or St. James Healthcare Auxiliary Scholarship Program. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News