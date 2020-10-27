Wayrynen-Richards notice for Oct. 28, 2020

Wayrynen-Richards

SHOLEY — Visitation for Mr. Earl R. Sholey Jr. will begin this (Wednesday) afternoon after 5 o’clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the funeral home and entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the World Museum of Mining or St. James Healthcare Auxiliary Scholarship Program.