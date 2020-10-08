Longfellow paid notice for Oct. 9, 2020

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle
RICE — Services for Emily Kathleen Rice will be held at the Washoe Theater on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the theater. *MASKS ARE MANDATORY* Memorials are suggested to Pintler Suicide Awareness and Prevention, PO Box 487, Anaconda, MT 59711, Pintler Pets, PO Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
