Longfellow notice for Sept. 9, 2020
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle

SCHOLLER — Martin “Marty” Scholler, 58, of Anaconda, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Community Hospital of Anaconda. Services will be held at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.

