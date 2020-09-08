Longfellow notice for Sept. 9, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle

SCHOLLER — Martin “Marty” Scholler, 58, of Anaconda, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Community Hospital of Anaconda. Services will be held at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.