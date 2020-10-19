 Skip to main content
Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle death notice Oct. 20, 2020
Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle death notice Oct. 20, 2020

Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle

SHEA — Anthony “Tony” Emmett Shea, 77, formerly of Anaconda, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence in Butte, at the Porphyry House. Services are pending.

