Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice for Sept. 18, 2020
Longfellow Finnegan-Riddle

LaTray — Louis “Butch” Thomas LaTray, 73, of Anaconda, died at his residence on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Louis’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

