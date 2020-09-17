Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice for Sept. 18, 2020

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Longfellow Finnegan-Riddle

LaTray — Louis “Butch” Thomas LaTray, 73, of Anaconda, died at his residence on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Louis’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.