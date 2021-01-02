 Skip to main content
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Death Notice for January 3, 2021
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Death Notice for January 3, 2021

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle

CONNORS — Sharon Connors, 80, of Anaconda, died on Friday, January 1, 2021 at her residence. Services will be held later this summer.

