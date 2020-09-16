 Skip to main content
Duggan-Dolan notices for Sept. 17, 2020
Duggan-Dolan

JENKINS — Relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Fayette “Bob” Jenkins may call on Friday after 12 p.m. (noon) in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.  Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

