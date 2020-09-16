Duggan-Dolan notices for Sept. 17, 2020

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Duggan-Dolan

JENKINS — Relatives and friends of Mr. Robert Fayette “Bob” Jenkins may call on Friday after 12 p.m. (noon) in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.