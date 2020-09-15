 Skip to main content
Duggan-Dolan notices for Sept. 16, 2020
SHEA — Relatives and friends of Mr. Patrick G. “Shy” Shea may call this Wednesday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in St. Ann’s Church for visitations.  Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please observe all public health recommendations. Memorials are suggested to the Keegan Shea Memorial fund c/o Mile High Fed Credit Union or to a charity of donor’s choice.

 

