Duggan-Dolan notices for Sept. 15, 2020

Duggan-Dolan

SHEA — Patrick G. “Shy” Shea passed away Thursday at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, Montana. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church for visitations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please observe all public health recommendations. Memorials are suggested to the Keegan Shea Memorial fund c/o Mile High Fed Credit Union or to a charity of donor’s choice.