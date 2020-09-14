Duggan-Dolan notices for Sept. 15, 2020

Duggan-Dolan
SHEA — Patrick G. “Shy” Shea passed away Thursday at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, Montana. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church for visitations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please observe all public health recommendations. Memorials are suggested to the Keegan Shea Memorial fund c/o Mile High Fed Credit Union or to a charity of donor’s choice.
CRAIG — Funeral Mass for Mary Kathleen “Mary Kay” Craig will be celebrated on September 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.