Duggan-Dolan notices for Sept. 15, 2020
Duggan-Dolan notices for Sept. 15, 2020

Duggan-Dolan

SHEA — Patrick G. “Shy” Shea passed away Thursday at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, Montana. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church for visitations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please observe all public health recommendations. Memorials are suggested to the Keegan Shea Memorial fund c/o Mile High Fed Credit Union or to a charity of donor’s choice.

CRAIG — Funeral Mass for Mary Kathleen “Mary Kay” Craig will be celebrated on September 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

