Duggan-Dolan notice for Sept. 26, 2020

Duggan-Dolan

DESCHARME — Funeral Services for Lawrence Gene “Boo” Descharme will be celebrated today (Saturday) at 10 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Rite of Committal will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Please observe all health regulations and occupancy restrictions.