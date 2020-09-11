 Skip to main content
Duggan-Dolan notice for Sept. 12, 2020
SHEA — Patrick G. “Shy” Shea passed away Thursday in Missoula. Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, in St. Ann’s Church for visitations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will take place in HolyCrossCemetery. A complete obituary will be in Monday’s paper.

 

