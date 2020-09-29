Duggan Dolan death notices Sept. 30, 2020

Duggan Dolan
CRAIG — Funeral Mass for Mary Kathleen “Mary Kay” Craig will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please observe all health guidelines.
BAUMGARTNER — Mr. Anton D. Baumgartner passed away Monday in Butte. Friends may call Friday after 10:00 a.m. at St. Johns Church. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Please observe all health guidelines. Complete obituary will appear in Thursday’s paper.
