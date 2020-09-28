Duggan Dolan death notices Sept. 29, 2020

Duggan Dolan

CRAIG — Funeral Mass for Mary Kathleen “Mary Kay” Craig will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will take place in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Social distancing protocols will be in place. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a charitable cause that Mary Kay was involved in or the charity of the donor’s choice. Please observe all health regulations and occupancy restrictions.

HAFER — Mr. Jesse Lee Hafer passed away on Saturday at his residence. Friends may call on Thursday between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday at 12 p.m. (noon) in the Mortuary Chapel. Cremation will follow the service and interment of ashes will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden at a later date. A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the Montana Standard.