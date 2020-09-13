 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notices Sept. 14, 2020
Duggan Dolan

SHEA — Patrick G. “Shy” Shea passed away Thursday at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church for visitations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.

CRAIG — Mary Kathleen “Mary Kay” Craig passed away on Friday evening at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana. Funeral arrangements are currently pending. Service information will be published with a complete obituary in a later edition of the Montana Standard.

