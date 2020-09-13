Duggan Dolan death notices Sept. 14, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Duggan Dolan

SHEA — Patrick G. “Shy” Shea passed away Thursday at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. in St. Ann’s Church for visitations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery.