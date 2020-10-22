Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 23, 2020

Duggan Dolan

ROLLMAN — Funeral services for Mrs. Paulette Ann Rollman (Lawrence) will be celebrated this Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Chapel. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please wear mask and follow CDC guidelines.

HARRIS — Funeral Mass for Mr. Darold W. “Sam” Harris will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Ann’s Church.

CORETTE — Friends of Mr. Robert Driscoll “RD” Corette may call Monday after 11:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church. Celebration of life will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the Church. Sunday visitation has been canceled. Please wear mask and follow CDC guidelines.