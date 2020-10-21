 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 22, 2020
Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 22, 2020

Duggan Dolan

RICHARDS — Friends of Mr. William Henry “Bill” Richards may call this Thursday after 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. ATTN: United Veterans Council.

CORETTE — Friends of Mr. Robert Driscoll “RD” Corette may call Monday after 11:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church. Celebration of life will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the Church. Sunday visitation has been canceled. Please wear mask and follow CDC guidelines.

