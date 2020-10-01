 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 2, 2020
Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 2, 2020

BAUMGARTNER — Friends of Mr. Anton D. “Tony” Baumgartner may call this Friday after 10:00 a.m. at St. Johns Evangelist Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. in The Church. Please observe all health guidelines.

HAFER — Funeral Services for Jesse Lee Hafer will be conducted this Friday at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Cremation will follow the service and interment of ashes will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden at a later date. 

