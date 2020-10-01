Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 2, 2020

Duggan Dolan
BAUMGARTNER — Friends of Mr. Anton D. “Tony” Baumgartner may call this Friday after 10:00 a.m. at St. Johns Evangelist Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. in The Church. Please observe all health guidelines.
HAFER — Funeral Services for Jesse Lee Hafer will be conducted this Friday at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Cremation will follow the service and interment of ashes will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.