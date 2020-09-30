 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 1, 2020
0 comments

Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 1, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Duggan Dolan

HAFER — Friends of Jesse Lee Hafer may call this Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday at 12 p.m. (noon) in the Mortuary Chapel. Cremation will follow the service and interment of ashes will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden at a later date. 

BAUMGARTNER — Friends of Mr. Anton D. “Tony” Baumgartner may call Friday after 10 a.m. at St. Johns Church. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. in The Church. Please observe all health guidelines.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News