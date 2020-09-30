Duggan Dolan death notices Oct. 1, 2020

Duggan Dolan
HAFER — Friends of Jesse Lee Hafer may call this Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday at 12 p.m. (noon) in the Mortuary Chapel. Cremation will follow the service and interment of ashes will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden at a later date.
BAUMGARTNER — Friends of Mr. Anton D. “Tony” Baumgartner may call Friday after 10 a.m. at St. Johns Church. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. in The Church. Please observe all health guidelines.
