Duggan Dolan Death Notices for Oct. 27, 2020

PARINI — The family of Mr. Joe Parini will receive friends this Tuesday from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm at the McQueen Club.
DUNN — Mr. Edmund Boyd Dunn passed away Sunday in Butte. Arrangements are pending. A complete obituary will be in Wednesday’s paper.
