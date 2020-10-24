 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan Death Notices for Oct. 25, 2020
Duggan Dolan

CORETTE — Friends of Mr. Robert Driscoll “RD” Corette may call Monday after 12 p.m. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. in the Church. Sunday visitation has been canceled. Please observe all local health and social distancing regulations.

PARINI—Mr. Joe Parini passed away Thursday in Butte. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the McQueen Club.

