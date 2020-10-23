 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notices for Oct. 24, 2020
Duggan Dolan death notices for Oct. 24, 2020

Duggan Dolan

HARRIS — Funeral Mass for Mr. Darold W. “Sam” Harris will be celebrated at 11:00 am today (Saturday) in St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

CORETTE — Friends of Mr. Robert Driscoll “RD” Corette may call Monday after 12:00 PM in St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Celebration of life will take place at 1:00 PM in the Church. Sunday visitation has been canceled. Please observe all local health and social distancing regulations.

