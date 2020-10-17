Duggan Dolan Death Notices for Oct. 18, 2020

Duggan Dolan
RICHARDS — Mr. William Henry “Bill” Richards passed away at his residence on Friday afternoon. Friends may call on Thursday after 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, located on Majors Avenue. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the Montana Standard. ATTN: United Veterans Council.
CORETTE — Mr. Robert Driscoll “RD” Corette passed away at his residence on Saturday morning. Arrangements are currently pending. A complete obituary will be published in the Wednesday edition of the Montana Standard.
