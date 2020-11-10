Duggan Dolan death notices for Nov. 11, 2020

Duggan Dolan

NEARY — Viewing for Mr. Neil J. “Pooch” Neary will be Thursday at noon in the Duggan Dolan Chapel followed by a service at 1 p.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Mountain View Cemetery with full Military Honors. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are mandatory at both the funeral and graveside services. ATTN: UNITED VETERANS COUNCIL

DAILY — Martin “Marty” James Daily left this heavenly earth on Nov. 8, 2020. A private family service will be held at St. Patrick’s Church on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A link will be provided in the obituary for those who would like to join the service virtually. The obituary and details for the link are forthcoming.