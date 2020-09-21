Duggan Dolan death notice Sept. 22, 2020

Duggan Dolan

SANDO — Graveside services for Rachelle Rose (Brisbin) Sando will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at Sunset Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Rachelle’s wishes were to have donation’s made to Gail’s Small Dog Rescue, 2112 Gaylord Street, Butte, MT 59701.