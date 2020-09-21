 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duggan Dolan death notice Sept. 22, 2020
0 comments

Duggan Dolan death notice Sept. 22, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Duggan Dolan

SANDO — Graveside services for Rachelle Rose (Brisbin) Sando will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, at Sunset Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Rachelle’s wishes were to have donation’s made to Gail’s Small Dog Rescue, 2112 Gaylord Street, Butte, MT 59701.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News