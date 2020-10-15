 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notice Oct. 16, 2020
Duggan Dolan

GARDINER — Funeral Services for Mr. Timothy A. Gardiner, Sr., will be celebrated this Friday at 11 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Entombment of ashes and Military Honors will take place at 2 p.m. at the Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena, Montana.

 

