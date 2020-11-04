Duggan Dolan death notice Nov. 5, 2020

Duggan Dolan
TAMIETTI — Friends of Mrs. Charlene Marie Tamietti may call on Friday after 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Memorials are suggested to Easter Seals/Highlands Hospice or 406 Home Healthcare.
