Duggan Dolan death notice Nov. 4, 2020
Duggan Dolan death notice Nov. 4, 2020

Duggan Dolan

NEARY — Mrs. Laverne J. Neary passed away in Continental Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.

