 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duggan Dolan death notice for Sept. 9, 2020
0 comments

Duggan Dolan death notice for Sept. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Duggan-Dolan

WALSH — Friends of Mr. Michael “Mike” Walsh may call this Wednesday after10:00 a.m. atHoly Spirit Church. Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in the Church. Please observe all public heath precautions. 

 

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News