Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 22, 2021

Duggan Dolan
FREEBOURN — Friends of Mrs. Margie Freebourn may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, in St. Ann's Church for visitations. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Memorials: Butte 4-C's 101 North Main St. Butte, MT 59701 or Alzheimer's Association Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601 https:/www.alz.org.
