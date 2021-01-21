Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 22, 2021

Duggan Dolan
HOGAN — Margie Hogan passed away Jan. 14, 2021, in Dillon, Montana. Due to COVID restrictions funeral services will be conducted later this spring. A complete obituary will follow. The family would like to thank everyone for all your love and support during this difficult time.
