Brundage Funeral notice for Sept. 25, 2020

ELSE — William Myles Else, 62, of Dillon, Montana, passed away at his home in Dillon on September 23, 2020. He was born in Butte, Montana, on May 10, 1958, to Lester and Clementina (Carpenter) Else. A full notice will follow. A guestbook is available online at www.brundagefuneralhome.com.