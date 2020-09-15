 Skip to main content
Axelson paid notices for Sept. 16, 2020
HILL — Kervine Hill, age 88, of Butte, passed away on September 5, 2020. A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, at the Copper King Hotel, in the Grand Ballroom.

