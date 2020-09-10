Axelson paid notices for Sept. 11, 2020

Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SULLIVAN — Father Jeremiah “Jerry” T. Sullivan, age 83, of Helena, formerly of Butte, passed away on September 2, 2020. Bishop Austin A. Vetter will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, Caledonia St. and N. Western Ave., Butte, MT 59701. Burial will follow in the Priests’ Plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte.