Axelson paid notices for Sept. 11, 2020
SULLIVAN — Father Jeremiah “Jerry” T. Sullivan, age 83, of Helena, formerly of Butte, passed away on September 2, 2020. Bishop Austin A. Vetter will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, Caledonia St. and N. Western Ave., Butte, MT 59701. Burial will follow in the Priests’ Plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte.

SCHONSBERG — Peter “Pete” C. Schonsberg, age 79, of Butte, MT, passed away on September 9, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Butte. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:30 p.m.

