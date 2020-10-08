Axelson paid notices for Oct. 9, 2020

Axelson
RYAN — Sharon Ann Ryan, age 79, of Butte, Montana, passed away on October 6, 2020. Sharon will be laid to rest with her husband at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte during a private service for family. Visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory.
RASMUSSEN — Richard Rasmussen, age 90, of Butte, Montana, formerly of Seattle, Washington, passed away on October 6, 2020 at St. James Healthcare in Butte. Cremation will take place. No services will be held.
