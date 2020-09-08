 Skip to main content
Axelson paid notice for Sept. 9, 2020
Axelson paid notice for Sept. 9, 2020

SULLIVAN — There will be visitation for Father Jeremiah T. Sullivan from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. Bishop Austin A. Vetter will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, at the corner of Caledonia Street and NW Ave in Butte. Burial will follow in the Priests’ Plot at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte.

