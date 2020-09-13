 Skip to main content
Axelson funeral notice Sept. 14, 2020
Axelson

HILL — Kervine Hill, age 88, of Butte, passed away on September 5, 2020. A memorial service honoring Kervine Hill will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, SEPTEMBER 18th at the Copper King Hotel in the Grand Ballroom.

