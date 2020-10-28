 Skip to main content
Axelson death notice for Oct. 29, 2020
Axelson

RICHARDS — James (Jim) Roy Richards Sr., age 85, of Butte, Montana, passed away on October 21, 2020. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte. A gathering will follow the service at the Copper King Convention Center.

