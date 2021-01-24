 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Axelson death notice for Jan. 25, 2021
0 comments

Axelson death notice for Jan. 25, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
zimmerman

Axelson

ZIMMERMAN — Lon “Lonnie” Lee Zimmerman, age 64, of Anaconda, Montana, passed away on January 22, 2021. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced when arrangements are complete. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Lonnie. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Lonnie and his family.

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News