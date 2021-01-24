Axelson death notice for Jan. 25, 2021

Axelson

ZIMMERMAN — Lon “Lonnie” Lee Zimmerman, age 64, of Anaconda, Montana, passed away on January 22, 2021. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced when arrangements are complete. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Lonnie. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Lonnie and his family.