Fred Krepps, Sr

Fred Krepps, Sr. passed away in his home on August 29, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was the middle child of Carl and Gail Krepps and brother of Karen and Karleen. Fred was born in Bloomington, IL April 12, 1946.

As his father was in construction, he and his family moved back and forth from Illinois and Montana. When he was injured at work they stayed in Anaconda until Fred graduated from high school. It was his years of high school in Anaconda he met his lifelong partner in adventure, Linda Hansen.

Fred was an outstanding high school athlete, lettering in football, basketball, track, and softball. His athlete achievement garnered him a football scholarship at Montana State University in Bozeman, but he sustained a career-ending shoulder injury his first year in Bozeman. After his injury he left MSU and moved to Missoula to attend University of Montana, where his high school sweetheart, Linda, was attending school.

Fred and Linda married June 9, 1968 and embarked on their first life adventure to California. Linda taught school while Fred started his career gasoline sales. Their time in California was full of adventures in the city as well as a trip to Europe. They were set to on their next big adventure to New York City to follow Fred's career when they found out Freddy was on the way so they hurried back to Montana to begin their family. Thirteen months later their beautiful daughter, Alicia came along.

Once back in Montana, Fred began working as a Stockbroker, first at D.A. Davidson and then at Piper Jaffray. Upon leaving that work five years later, Fred went back to school to become a teacher and eventually found his calling as a Counselor at the Pre-Release Center in Butte, providing compassion and guidance to many clients re-entering the community.

He retired from the Pre-Release Center in 2014, the same year Linda retired from a long teaching career. Fred began his new and favorite job as Papa to his six granddaughters, who he adored with all his heart. Fred was often heard saying that his grandchildren were the best part of his life and he was the luckiest guy in the world to have his girls. He was famous (or infamous if you asked their parents) for spoiling his girls with sweets, cartoons, and trips to Claire's.

Unfortunately, Fred struggled the last several years with a series of illnesses that kept him down more than he wanted to be. But he always had a smile for his family and friends when he could see them, and never missed an opportunity for a good joke or ribbing.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Gail. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Linda; his son, Fred (Freddy), Jr. (Carrie); daughter, Alicia Foley (Bob); his six granddaughters: Ella Krepps, Annelise Foley, Sarah Krepps, Shae Foley, Josie Foley, and Charlotte Foley; and his sisters: Karen Sneed and Karleen Belmont.

The family would like to thank Fred's caregiver, Espie Carpenter, for all of her support.

In lieu of flowers the family as asked that a donation be made to Florence Crittenton Family Services, 3404 Cooney Drive, Helena, MT 59602; or to the donation of your choice in Freds memory.

There will be a celebration of Fred's life on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Butte Country Club for all of Fred's family and friends. All are welcome.