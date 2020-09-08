Fred John Bjorgum, 88

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 10, 1931-Sept. 5, 2020

In loving memory of Fred John Bjorgum —

On September 5, 2020, I lost my beloved husband of 66 years, and our daughter, Teresa, lost her dad.

Fred was born Oct. 10, 1931, to Harold and Angeline (LaMoot) Bjorgum.

Fred worked for Stauffer Chemical for 43 years, retiring May of 1995.

We traveled some, and spent a lot of time at our cabin at Georgetown Lake, with our kids and grandkids.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; sisters, Charlotte Gilbert and Doris Miller; and brother, Harold, all of Butte; and nephew, Micky, of Butte.

Survivors are wife, Adell; daughter, Teresa; grandsons, Fred (Mellisa) Bjorgum, Chris (Carli) Bjorgum, and Adrienne Bjorgum of Missouri; daughter-in-law, Lena; great-grandchildren, Erick and Zack, Bo and Berlene Bjorgum; nephews, Bob and Bill Gilbert; and niece, Colleen (Chris) Keller of California.

Memorials in honor of Fred are suggested to St. Jude Hospital or Humane Society (also known as Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in Butte).

Wait for me, Honey, on the other side.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Fred. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Fred and his family.