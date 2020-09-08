Fred John Bjorgum, 88

Oct. 10, 1931-Sept. 5, 2020
In loving memory of Fred John Bjorgum —
On September 5, 2020, I lost my beloved husband of 66 years, and our daughter, Teresa, lost her dad.
Fred was born Oct. 10, 1931, to Harold and Angeline (LaMoot) Bjorgum.
Fred worked for Stauffer Chemical for 43 years, retiring May of 1995.
We traveled some, and spent a lot of time at our cabin at Georgetown Lake, with our kids and grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; sisters, Charlotte Gilbert and Doris Miller; and brother, Harold, all of Butte; and nephew, Micky, of Butte.
Survivors are wife, Adell; daughter, Teresa; grandsons, Fred (Mellisa) Bjorgum, Chris (Carli) Bjorgum, and Adrienne Bjorgum of Missouri; daughter-in-law, Lena; great-grandchildren, Erick and Zack, Bo and Berlene Bjorgum; nephews, Bob and Bill Gilbert; and niece, Colleen (Chris) Keller of California.
Memorials in honor of Fred are suggested to St. Jude Hospital or Humane Society (also known as Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in Butte).
Wait for me, Honey, on the other side.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Fred. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Fred and his family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.