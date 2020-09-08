 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fred John Bjorgum, 88
0 comments

Fred John Bjorgum, 88

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fred John Bjorgum

Fred John Bjorgum

Oct. 10, 1931-Sept. 5, 2020

In loving memory of Fred John Bjorgum —

On September 5, 2020, I lost my beloved husband of 66 years, and our daughter, Teresa, lost her dad.

Fred was born Oct. 10, 1931, to Harold and Angeline (LaMoot) Bjorgum.

Fred worked for Stauffer Chemical for 43 years, retiring May of 1995.

We traveled some, and spent a lot of time at our cabin at Georgetown Lake, with our kids and grandkids.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; sisters, Charlotte Gilbert and Doris Miller; and brother, Harold, all of Butte; and nephew, Micky, of Butte.

Survivors are wife, Adell; daughter, Teresa; grandsons, Fred (Mellisa) Bjorgum, Chris (Carli) Bjorgum, and Adrienne Bjorgum of Missouri; daughter-in-law, Lena; great-grandchildren, Erick and Zack, Bo and Berlene Bjorgum; nephews, Bob and Bill Gilbert; and niece, Colleen (Chris) Keller of California.

Memorials in honor of Fred are suggested to St. Jude Hospital or Humane Society (also known as Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in Butte).

Wait for me, Honey, on the other side.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Fred. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Fred and his family.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News