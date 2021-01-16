Fred Earl Sagebaum, 78

Fred Earl Sagebaum died on December first, 2020 in his home in Butte, Montana. Fred was born on January first, 1943 in Great Falls, Montana. His parents were Otto and Lillian (Laituri) Sagebaum. Fred grew up on the family ranch south of Stockett. He attended Houskin School, a small rural school, for eight years. It was during those years that teacher, Eva Mittal, instilled in her students a love for Montana history which Fred enjoyed for his lifetime. He graduated from Belt Valley High School with the class of 1960. After graduation he worked on the ranch, also for a construction company and for the ASCS office in Great Falls, where he checked ranch wheat allotments. Fred attended the College of Great Falls for three years and then transferred to Montana State University in Bozeman, graduating in 1966 with a Business degree.