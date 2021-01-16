Fred Earl Sagebaum, 78

January 1, 1943-December 1, 2020
Fred Earl Sagebaum died on December first, 2020 in his home in Butte, Montana. Fred was born on January first, 1943 in Great Falls, Montana. His parents were Otto and Lillian (Laituri) Sagebaum. Fred grew up on the family ranch south of Stockett. He attended Houskin School, a small rural school, for eight years. It was during those years that teacher, Eva Mittal, instilled in her students a love for Montana history which Fred enjoyed for his lifetime. He graduated from Belt Valley High School with the class of 1960. After graduation he worked on the ranch, also for a construction company and for the ASCS office in Great Falls, where he checked ranch wheat allotments. Fred attended the College of Great Falls for three years and then transferred to Montana State University in Bozeman, graduating in 1966 with a Business degree.
Fred was employed by Hennessey's Department Store in Butte for three years and then worked in the office of the State Highway Department.
Fred met Lynda Kallas in Butte in 1966 and they were married in 1967. He worked for finance companies and banks in Kalispell, Missoula and Livingston. In 1981 he and Lynda returned to Butte and he managed American Federal Savings for five years. He was employed by the Town Pump Corporation for almost thirteen years, retiring in 2005. Lynda died on March 17, 2008.
With his interest in Montana history, Fred enjoyed exploring Montana ghost towns. He was a baseball fan with favorite teams in the Major Leagues as well as the Pioneer League. His interests included collecting antique mechanical slot machines and old Montana brewery collectibles including cans, bottles, advertising signs, and serving trays. He also had baseball collectibles including some from Ted Williams with certificates of authenticity.
Fred wrote "I like Butte with its mining history and also the surrounding area with its history, mountains, and scenery. This is a great place to live." He enjoyed taking rides around the area and visiting antique shops. He often traveled to Great Falls to visit family and friends,
Preceding Fred in death were his parents, his wife, Lynda, and his sister Frances Prock. Among survivors are brother-in-law Johnnie O. Prock, sister Deanna (Alan) Siggins, and special friend Carol Thurston. Also surviving are nieces Alice (George) Sittner, Sandra (Dave) Pechin, and nephew Eugene (Brenda) Prock.
Because of the Covid-19 virus, a small graveside service was held at Mountain View Cemetery on December 7, 2020.
