BUTTE - On April 18, 2023, Frank was home with his loved ones when he peacefully released his body and joined the angels in heaven.

Frank was born on December 23, 1975, in Olympia, WA to Denise and Frank James. In 1986, Frank was welcomed and embraced by the family of Jaclynn and Paul Simon. Although, Frank was non-verbal his personality shined bright. He was kind, peaceful and always happy. Frank was truly a gift to all who knew him.