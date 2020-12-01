Frank Grady, 85

Feb. 4, 1935 - Nov. 16, 2020

Frank was born in Butte on Feb. 4, 1935 to Thomas J. Grady and Agnes (Harrington) Grady and was the youngest of three children. He grew up in Butte, attended local schools and graduated from Butte High in 1953. After graduation Frank joined the Navy Reserves with a group of friends who traveled to San Diego for Boot Camp. Upon returning home, he enlisted in Uncle Sam's Army and was soon shipped to Korea where he served in the Korean war. Safely back home in Montana, Frank started School at MSU was married and had his first child. He returned to Butte and began working in the mines. He was working underground in the Anselmo when the 1959 Hebgen Lake Earthquake woke and terrified the residents of Butte. After underground mining he drove truck at the Pit for a number of years before beginning his life's career as a Masonry/Cement Finisher owning and operating LB (Leaky Bucket) Construction Company. Although it was back breaking labor, his stories made it sound like it was the funnest job a guy could ever have. He always said he had the BEST crew in the world and that is what made work so great. Oh, if those sidewalks could talk!