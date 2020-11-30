Frank Grady, 85

He disliked sweets, bullies, people who don’t use their blinkers and anyone who writes a check in the Express lane!

He was handsome and humble. He was easy. He was calm. He was kind and he was generous. He was selfless. He was genuine. He was respectful. He was quick witted. He was love. He made the best out of everything. He gave without remembering and received without forgetting. He was the cement that held our lives together.

In today’s world, where we could use a bit more kindness and a lot more hope, be a Frank Grady! Right a wrong. Overlook a grudge. Don’t keep score. Loan the money. Feed the stranger. Make the call. Help your neighbor. Pray for the lonely. Set aside judgement. Love without reservation. Take the time. Show up. Put your phone down. Be present.

The world needs more Franks and we are going to miss the hell out of ours!

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Grady; son, Bobby Pavlovich; parents, Tom and Ag; brother, Tom Grady; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Pat and George Puich; infant sister, Jean Marie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Lew Brown; son-in-law, Sam Holverson.