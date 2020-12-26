Frank Eugene Bissell Jr., 68

December 27, 1952-December 21, 2020

Frank Eugene Bissell Jr. of Butte passed away at his home December 21, 2020 of natural causes. Frank was born December 27, 1952 in Kalispell, Montana to Frank and Audrey (Mulholland) Bissell.

He is survived by his sisters and their spouses: Karyl Jorgenson (Ernie) of Coeur d’Alene and Linda Tregear (Wayne) of Butte as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Susan and his sister, Nancy (Vanek-Jones).