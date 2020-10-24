Frank Claypool, 86

Frank Claypool, a longtime rancher and coffee enthusiast, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86 years old.
Frank was born in Malta, Montana, to David and Gladys Claypool. He lived on the Malta Ranch with his brothers and sisters until he was ten years old. In 1944, his family moved the whole ranch to Laurin, Montana. Frank went to school in Laurin’s one-room schoolhouse and later attended high school in Sheridan. After graduation, he continued working alongside his father, Dave, on the Claypool Ranch. Frank enjoyed going to work every day.
On November 22, 1958, Frank married his sweetheart, Sherry Moran, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Laurin. Frank and Sherry were ranchers in the Ruby Valley for well over 50 years and made many close friends during that time. Frank enjoyed the outdoors, riding his horse, tending to the creatures, and loving his wife and six children, of whom he was so incredibly proud. He was thrilled to sit down with friends and share a cup of coffee while discussing the local news. Frank’s nine sweet grandchildren and one precious great-granddaughter will miss his funny jokes, playing several hands of pinochle, sharing delicious meals, and the many laughs they had together.
Frank will be reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Sherry; his parents; sisters; brother; and many good friends from the Valley. Survivors include his children – Patti, Karen, Nancy (David), David, Janet (Ryan), and Ben (Jill); grandchildren; sisters; brother; and several cherished friends.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be arranged and announced in the late spring for the Ruby Valley.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in your neighborhood or donate to your favorite charity in his memory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.