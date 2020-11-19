Francis Robert 'Frank' Martinich, 84

Many hours and years were spent coaching at the Longfellow Little League fields, where Frank and Jeanette spent summers on the field and in the dugout. Frank seldom missed a chance to watch his children bowl and was ready with a suggestion or words of encouragement no matter how the game was going. He thoroughly enjoyed his time spent on the lanes or sharing a ‘cool' one after the shift was done. He bowled in many local, state and national tournaments, took back to back State Doubles titles with the late Steve Ryan, in 1961 and 1962. Frank was inducted into the Montana State Bowling Hall of Fame and was very honored when the Martinich Family was named Bowling Family of the Year in 1998. His bowling shoes were retired in 2008 but he continued to be a large presence on the lanes supporting ‘Frank's Kids' and traveling to State and National Tournaments. Some great memories came from these travels, such as running through the airport to catch the plane, visiting the music sites in Nashville, airboat rides and even a crash landing of a hot air balloon ride. His love for music naturally brought him to enjoy the concerts at the Mother Lode and the Montana Folk Festival.