Frances Marie Boyce, 87

March 10, 1933-Nov. 25, 2020

Frances Marie Boyce, age 87, of Whitehall, Montana, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1933, in Denver, Colorado. We love you Mom, rest in the arms of an angel and enter into eternal rest with your beloved dog, Rosie.

Frances worked as a CNA at Crest Nursing Home and St. James Healthcare. She retired early and moved to Ohio with her husband.

Frances moved back to Butte to be cared for by her family. A special thank you to Compassus Hospice and 406 Quality Home Care — without them we could not have gotten her out of the nursing home and into a place where she could be out of pain and with family.

Frances was preceded in death by an infant son; her husband, Stanley Boyce; and her grandson, Larry W. Cocking.

Frances is survived by her daughters, Carol A. Cocking and Bernice McKinney; her sister, Anita Symonds; her granddaughter, Angel Beckworth, and her husband, Scott; great-grandchildren, Moriah Kelso and Brandon Beckworth; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. Frances will be laid to rest with her grandson, Larry W. Cocking, at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Frances. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Frances and her family.