Frances J. Warren, 85

October 9, 1937 – April 27, 2023

BUTTE - On April 27, 2023, Frances "Fran" J. Warren passed away while being cared for at the Beehive Assisted Living in Butte, MT. She was born in Boston, MA on October 9, 1937.

Frances moved from Boston to Butte in 1954 and shortly after, married Joseph Warren. Her husband passed away in 1959 while serving in the Air Force. Mom was left with raising three children. Mom was indeed, a loving, caring mother.

Mom worked as a waitress, house cleaner, and a home care companion to seniors. She worked extremely hard to raise her children, mostly as a single parent. Mom enjoyed doing ceramics, baking cakes, dancing, and going to garage sales.

Mom had a heart for the less fortunate and tried to help whenever possible. When some of her late husband's siblings landed on hard times, she was there to help.

Mom met the love of her life, Geno Witt, and they spent many years together. Although they parted ways, they always remained very good friends.

Mom suffered from macular degeneration and was later unable to drive, but that didn't stop her from getting out. Usually, three to four times a week, Mom made her daily trip to Wal Mart with the help of her children, grandkids and close friends. One thing you never wanted to do when picking Mom up was to be late or you would never hear the end of it.

Mom is preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Hawk; father, Francis Ouillette; sister, Madeline McCaslin; brother, Bobby Hawk and nephew, Rudy McCaslin.

Mom is survived by her two daughters: Debbie and Paul Laird, Brenda and Florian Cortese, and son, Joe and Charlene Warren. She was the proud grandmother to 8 grandkids, 18 great-grandkids, 2 great-great-grandkids and another due in July. Frances will go down as a Butte legend and a force to be reckoned with!

Her children would like to express their sincere appreciation to the ladies at the Beehive for the wonderful care they gave to our mom. Their care was above and beyond kind. A special thanks to all the hospice nurses (Karli) for their wonderful treatment to our mom, and to Timothy Hawe for the many visits he made to mom's home throughout the years.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave the family a condolence or to share a memory of Frances.